We will gather in remembrance.
On the evening of July 7, 2016, the city of Dallas shook as four Dallas Police Officers and one DART Police Officer were fatally shot during an otherwise peaceful march in downtown Dallas. Nine officers and two civilians were also injured throughout the evening. The city rallied together and provided unprecedented support to first-responders and the families affected.
We will gather in thanks.
On the evening of Friday, July 7, 2017, the city of Dallas will unite through the Tribute 7/7 event to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the shootings, the resilience of the city and honor those who lost their lives. Through Tribute 7/7, the participating police associations wish to thank the community for their support throughout the past year.